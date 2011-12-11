Location: UK
The USA has fixed it's future on the Pacific and emerging Asia. Europe is so yesterday to them and the 'special relationship' exists in the minds of a clutch of tory MPs.You will notice that America is now opening garrisons on Australia etc. Soon it will scale down it's commitment to NATO and eventually sack the idea whilst at the same time bumping up it's support od SEATO.Western Europe is dead in American eyes. The amount of effort required to get it to grow as a whole in any meaningful terms makes it largely a waste of effort.
